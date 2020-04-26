Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Thaalis, diyas, taalis inspired one and all’: On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi praises people’s efforts in Covid-19 fight

‘Thaalis, diyas, taalis inspired one and all’: On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi praises people’s efforts in Covid-19 fight

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, the PM had apologised to the nation for imposing the shutdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to ‘win this battle’.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi hailed the people driven war against coronavirus disease Covid-19. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the spirit shown by people of India when they together clapped for Covid-19 frontline warriors during Janta Curfew, has inspired everyone. He said this during his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.

“The claps (taalis), lamps (diyas), candles and the sentiment generated by people, the spirit by which people resolved to do something, has inspired one and all,” PM Modi said.

In his address to the nation last month, PM Modi had announced a self-imposed one-day quarantine known as ‘Janta Curfew’ to fight the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19. The Janta Curfew lasted for 14 hours - from 7 am on March 22 to 9 pm. The Prime Minister also urged people to praise the efforts of emergency workers by clapping or blowing conches - a call which was widely responded.

Then, on April 5, PM Modi asked people to switch off the lights at the homes and light lamps or candles to spread the light and “fight the darkness of coronavirus”. Millions of people across the country responded to the call.



“From towns to villages, everywhere people are coming together in this giant endeavour. Look at our farmers, in the middle of this pandemic, they are working day and night in the fields to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. Everyone is fighting this battle according to their capacity,” PM Modi further said on ‘Mann ki Baat’.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on March 29, four days after announcing the first phase of nationwide lockdown, the PM had apologised to the nation for imposing the shutdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to ‘win this battle’.

“I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” he had said.

Since that address, a second phase of nationwide lockdown has been imposed which will end on May 3. The government has also announced some relaxations in the lockdown rules including opening neighbourhood and stand-alone shops providing non-essential goods and services but with certain conditions.

According to the Union health ministry figures released on Sunday morning, India’s coronavirus count stood at 26,496 including 19,868 active cases and 824 deaths from Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

TMC warns housing societies against flouting lockdown rules
Apr 27, 2020 20:35 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, senior bureaucrat Amit Khare returns to helm I&B ministry
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
Amritsar’s Covid war room reaches out to 1.80 lakh residents, clears 97%
Apr 27, 2020 20:33 IST
Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.