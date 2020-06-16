Sections
Home / India News / Thane: 34-year-old dies while crossing railway track

The Government Railway Police (GRP) authorities said that the deceased has been identified as Rizwan Abdul Shaikh, who was on his way to Mumbra to start the day’s business.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:27 IST

By Anamika Gharat, Hindustan Times Thane

The accident occurred near the Parsik tunnel. (HT file photo)

A fish vendor (34) died after he hit by a local train at around 9.15am on Tuesday, while he was trying to cross a railway track between Kalwa and Thane.

The accident occurred near the Parsik tunnel, they added.

“Shaikh was trying to cross the track, when a local train hit him. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family members have been informed,” said Smita Dahke, senior inspector, GRP, Thane.



