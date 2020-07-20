Sections
Home / India News / Thane: Civic authorities deploy 50 personnel in marketplaces to discourage overcrowding

Thane: Civic authorities deploy 50 personnel in marketplaces to discourage overcrowding

Thane: Coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restriction rules within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were eased from Sunday evening...

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:38 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thane: Coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown restriction rules within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were eased from Sunday evening onwards.

However, the civic authorities have deployed 50 personnel in prominent marketplaces in Thane city from the wee hours on Monday morning to discourage overcrowding amid the viral outbreak.

The officials have taken 11 shop owners to task for flouting social distancing norms and seven handcarts were destroyed at Jambli Naka for a similar offence.

A team, led by Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC, and Pranali Ghonge, assistant commissioner, TMC, was deployed at the Naupada ward.



“We were at Naupada from 1 am to 8 am to ensure all lockdown-related rules are complied with. A team of 50 personnel is on patrolling duty along with Thane Police authorities to discourage overcrowding at marketplaces,” said Malvi.

All roads leading to markets have been closed and vehicles are not allowed in these areas, including Hajuri, Kalwa Naka, Jawahar Baug, and Kopri.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cops rescue deer from ocean. Story will give you goosebumps
Jul 20, 2020 13:45 IST
Pilots’ Association writes to Air India saying leave without pay scheme was finalised without consultation
Jul 20, 2020 13:44 IST
Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Jul 20, 2020 13:41 IST
Law actor Ragini Prajwal: ‘I don’t see myself running around trees’
Jul 20, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.