Sections
Home / India News / Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops

Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops

According to police, the murder was a fallout of a dispute between the accused and the victims over food.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Thane

The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committed on May 30, a police official said. (Unsplash photo for representation)

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtra’s Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune.

The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committed on May 30, a police official said.

According to police, the murder was a fallout of a dispute between the accused and the victims over food.

The bodies of the victims, Harish Shetty (42) and Naresh Pandit (53) had been recovered from the water tank of Sabari restaurant-cum-bar at Mira Road in the wee hours of Friday, the official said.



While Shetty worked as a manager at the restaurant, Pandit was a cleaner. The accused worked as a waiter in that eatery, he added.

“Several injury marks were found on the bodies of the victims. During the probe the police came to know that Yadav has started working as at a restaurant in Pune after committing the crime,” the official said.

A team of police rushed to Pune and nabbed Yadav from Parvati area on Friday.

“During his interrogation, Yadav admitted that he had murdered the duo. He said the manager used to get delicious food for himself, but offer bland meal to him. He said he was annoyed over it and decided to eliminate Shetty and Pandit,” the official said.

“Accordingly, he attacked them with a spade while they were asleep. He then dragged their bodies and dumped them into a water tank at the restaurant,” inspector Venkat Andhale of the crime branch of Thane rural police said.

He said that as per the preliminary investigation, the accused was also involved in a case murder at Kolkata in 2013 and had been behind bars in that connection in the past.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

German shepherd dog launches a full-blown attack on its enemy a hair dryer
Jun 06, 2020 19:09 IST
TV celebs react to death threats against to TV czarina Ekta Kapoor
Jun 06, 2020 19:08 IST
Police constable tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali district
Jun 06, 2020 19:06 IST
Uttarakhand CM tests negative for Covid-19, 3 other ministers opt out
Jun 06, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.