Thane MLC, who recovered from Covid-19, admitted to hospital again after getting bitten by snake

On Saturday evening, the MLC was sitting in his lawn when a venomous snake bit him. (HT Photo)

Shiv Sena legislature from Thane, who returned to his bungalow in Yeoor hills after recovering from Covid-19, was admitted to the same private hospital a day later after getting bitten by a snake at his bungalow.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member’s health is stable, his party workers informed.

The Sena MLC had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund. His wife too had tested positive in the first week of May. The MLC was discharged on Friday.

A party worker informed, “He was advised to self-quarantine and thus decided to stay at his bungalow in Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park to avoid party workers who might visit him at his city residence”.

“On Saturday evening, he was sitting in his lawn when a venomous snake bit him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He is now stable,” the party worker informed.

Yeoor was declared as a Covid-19 green zone as there were no cases of coronavirus. the villagers had asked the forest and civic officials not to allow anyone inside.

A villager said, “Few politicians frequent their bungalows in Yeoor. They come from outside the city and we fear might bring the virus to our village. Apart from the Sena MLC, NCP MLA has also quarantined himself at his Yeoor bungalow. Both were tested positive for coronavirus and should not have been allowed in a green zone.”

A forest official requesting anonymity said, “We cannot stop people who have their home inside the forest gate. As per the norms, they are allowed to stay there and no other outsiders are allowed.”