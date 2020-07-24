Sections
Thane Police bust second racket of blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection

The personnel of the food and drug administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Central police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of Thane commissionerate, jointly busted the racket and arrested a woman (50) on Thursday for selling the drug for Rs 40,000.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:03 IST

By Anamika Gharat, Hindustan Times Thane

On Wednesday, the Thane anti-extortion cell personnel had arrested five persons from Naupada on charges of selling Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs on the black market for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Thane Police has busted a second racket of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, manufactured by biopharmaceutical firm, Gilead Sciences, found to be sold on the black market for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The personnel of the food and drug administration (FDA) and Ulhasnagar Central police station, which comes under the jurisdiction of Thane commissionerate, jointly busted the racket and arrested a woman (50) on Thursday for selling the drug for Rs 40,000.

The accused has been identified as Niti Panjwani, a homemaker and a resident of Ulhasnagar, the police said.

However, the hunt is still on for the ring leader of the racket, they added.



On Wednesday, the Thane anti-extortion cell personnel had arrested five persons from Naupada on charges of selling Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs on the black market for between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

