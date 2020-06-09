Sections
Home / India News / Thane: Two spotted deer rescued from residential area

Thane: Two spotted deer rescued from residential area

Thane: Two one-year-old spotted deer, which had got separated from their herd and wandered off to a residential area in Thane, near Mumbai, were rescued in the wee hours on Tuesday.One of the spotted...

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 11:09 IST

By Megha Pol,

Thane: Two one-year-old spotted deer, which had got separated from their herd and wandered off to a residential area in Thane, near Mumbai, were rescued in the wee hours on Tuesday.

One of the spotted deer was found injured at the gate of a housing society and was admitted to an adjoining animal hospital.

The second spotted deer has been handed over to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park authorities.

A watchman of Grand Square Society near Anandnagar in Thane spotted one of the spotted deer within the building complex around midnight on Tuesday.



Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation, said: “We got a call around 12.35am on Tuesday about a spotted deer has been found in a housing society. The deer had suffered minor injuries. Initially, the animal was handed over to the Yeoor forest department officials in Thane, and later they gave it to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park authorities. We received a second call at around 6 am on Tuesday about one more spotted deer has been found at the gate of Rutu Enclave.”

The RDMC authorities and Thane Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and found the deer was stuck at the gate, as it had suffered severe injuries in one of its legs and other parts of the body.

“A local resident saw the injured deer in the morning and called us. It was extricated from the gate and has been admitted to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (SPCA), Thane. The animal will be handed over to the forest department authorities after it’s injuries heal,” Kadam added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Old man tied to hospital bed in Madhya Pradesh; hospital sealed, registration suspended
Jun 09, 2020 11:15 IST
Himachal BJP meets tomorrow to counter Oppn charge on health scam, reach consensus on state unit chief
Jun 09, 2020 11:15 IST
In new Covid-19 guidelines for offices, govt limits number of staff members
Jun 09, 2020 11:13 IST
Mumbai Police gets witty about wearing masks, twists Uri dialogue
Jun 09, 2020 11:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.