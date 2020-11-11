Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls

‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls

“I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It’s not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion,” Modi told news agency ANI.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. (ANI file photo)

Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi thanked the people of Bihar for giving National Democratic Alliance (NDA) another chance. He also made it clear that there is no confusion regarding who is going to be the chief minister. “Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister, that was our commitment,” he told NDTV.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI, Modi said there were few chief ministers in Indian politics who the people trusted for the fourth time.

“I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It’s not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion,” he said.

Also Read| Bihar Election 2020: Chirag’s gambit fails as Nitish prevails after a bruising battle



The NDA made a comeback in Bihar after it won 125 seats out of the total 243 in this year’s assembly election. Out of its constituents, the BJP won 74 seats and was the biggest contributor to the alliance’s victory. Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) won 43 seats and other NDA allies - Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) managed to win four seats each.



This victory turned the BJP into a senior partner, a major reversal in fortunes for the party.

Posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar were pasted outside the offices of the BJP and the JD(U) as the NDA defeated Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), who most of the exit polls had given an edge ahead of the counting.

Also Read| Bihar assembly election 2020 result in numbers: Which party won how many seats

The grand alliance includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other Left parties. It secured 110 seats in total. Though it suffered a defeat this time, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was also the alliance’s chief ministerial face, made his mark.

The polling in 243 assembly seats were divided into three phases. The first phase saw voting in 71 seats on October 28, the second phase in 94 seats on November 3 and the third and the final phase in 78 seats on November 7.

Despite the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, the voter turnout in Bihar for all three phases was high. The Election Commission of India (ECI) through its numerous Covid-19 related guidelines ensured that the electoral process is carried out smoothly.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 13:20 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Chirag’s gambit fails as Nitish prevails after a bruising battle
Nov 11, 2020 12:47 IST
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
Nov 11, 2020 12:29 IST

latest news

HC questions AAP govt about not writing to CCRH for clinical trial of homeopathic meds
Nov 11, 2020 13:18 IST
Singapore, Hong Kong to resume flights with special air travel bubble
Nov 11, 2020 13:19 IST
Centre brings online news and video content under I&B ministry’s purview
Nov 11, 2020 13:12 IST
“The Flight of Hope”- special festive decor at High Street Phoenix
Nov 11, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.