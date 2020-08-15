Sections
Home / India News / ‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’

‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’

MS Dhoni announce retirement: In a virtual standing ovation, leaders from across political spectrum united to bid adieu to one of India’s finest players and took to Twitter to thank him for the magic woven in the history of Indian cricket.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot in Chennai. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni called it quits on Saturday and announced his retirement from international cricket, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

In a virtual standing ovation, leaders from across political spectrum united to bid adieu to one of India’s finest players and took to Twitter to thank him for the magic woven in the history of Indian cricket.

Union home minister Amit Shah joined millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank MS Dhoni and said that under the cricket legend’s captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats.



Union minister Smriti Irani thanked Dhoni in a tweet.



Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Dhoni for giving Indians countless opportunities to be proud.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to react to the news of Dhoni’s retirement and said, “Who would want Mahendra Singh Dhoni to retire from international cricket? We just wanted to see Captain Cool playing even more. But once Captain Cool has decided, good luck in life!

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called Dhoni India’s finest wicketkeeper-batsman and a transformative captain who left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era.

