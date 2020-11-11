Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative

WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative

WHO welcomes India’s leading role in global health and to universal health coverage, Tedros said.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO chief Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus had a telephonic conversation on Covid-19 and vaccine. (File Photo: PMO)

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to Covax — a global vaccine pool led by WHO and Gavi — and for making Covid-19 vaccines a global public good. “The pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world, and we agreed to work shoulder to shoulder to end it,” Tedros tweeted.

 

It was an excellent conversation, Prime Minister Modi said. “We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India’s support to WHO and the world community in the fight against Covid-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

 



During the conversation, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for WHO’s important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement issued by the PMO said. “He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases, and appreciated the importance of WHO’s support to the health systems of developing countries,” it said.

Tedros, on the other hand, stressed the close and regular collaboration between the WHO and the Indian health authorities. The WHO chief also appreciated India’s domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and India’s campaign against Tuberculosis.

The duo discussed on traditional medicine solutions, including Ayurveda, and on the need to integrate traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice, the statement said.

“Namaste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration and advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. WHO welcomes India’s leading role in global health and to universal health coverage,” Tedros tweeted after the meeting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nov 12, 2020 01:10 IST
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Nov 12, 2020 01:04 IST
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Nov 11, 2020 23:23 IST
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Nov 12, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
Nov 12, 2020 01:37 IST
‘Cong not contesting under PAGD’s umbrella but with like-minded secular parties’
Nov 12, 2020 01:33 IST
All party meet for DDC polls: Parties accuse EC of kowtowing to BJP
Nov 12, 2020 01:26 IST
Shanta bats for Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama
Nov 12, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.