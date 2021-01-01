‘Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria’: JP Nadda tweets after recovering from Covid-19

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday informed that he and his family members have fully recovered from Covid-19. Thanking AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and his team for their dedication and support, the BJP chief posted a tweet on Friday along with a photo of himself.

The BJP chief tested Covid-19 positive on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal during which his convoy was attacked. He got tested after he reported some initial symptoms of Covid-19. His health was fine and he was put under home isolation on the advice of doctors. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him during his visits to several places to get tested.

JP Nadda was under the treatment of AIIMS team.