Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria’: JP Nadda tweets after recovering from Covid-19

‘Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria’: JP Nadda tweets after recovering from Covid-19

The BJP chief tested Covid-19 positive on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After testing Covid-19 positive, JP Nadda was under home isolation since December 13. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday informed that he and his family members have fully recovered from Covid-19. Thanking AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and his team for their dedication and support, the BJP chief posted a tweet on Friday along with a photo of himself.

 

The BJP chief tested Covid-19 positive on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal during which his convoy was attacked. He got tested after he reported some initial symptoms of Covid-19. His health was fine and he was put under home isolation on the advice of doctors. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him during his visits to several places to get tested.

JP Nadda was under the treatment of AIIMS team.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain, tally reaches 29
Kriti reveals New Year resolution, will write her thoughts in a journal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Goa’s decision to not impose night curfew keeps New Year party going
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Iran commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani killing
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.