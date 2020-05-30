The 10 big takeaways from Centre’s ‘Unlock 1’ relaxations

Night Curfew will continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

The home ministry on Saturday evening extended the lockdown till June 30, but only for containment zones. It also allowed the states to decide those zones and permitted restarting of economic activities outside those zones in a phased manner. It called this new phase as “Unlock 1”.

Here are the 10 big takeaways:

* In phase one, all religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

* In the second phase, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

* International air travel, operation of Metro trains, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain shut. Sporting activities, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations too will not be allowed. The dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation in phase three.

* There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

* No separate passes will be required for inter state travels.

* Night Curfew will continue to remain in force, on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am.

* National directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

* States, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions.

* People above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.

* Authorities are advised to encourage the use of Aarogya Setu application for quick identification of persons infected by Covid-19, or at risk of being infected.