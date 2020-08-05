Sections
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Amit Shah, who is under treatment for Covid-19, took to Twitter to hail the bhoomi pujan ceremony and described it as a historic day.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Shah also said that the construction of the temple has become possible because of the decisive leadership of Modi. (PTI)

The laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the beginning of a new era, Union home minister Amit Shah said Wednesday.

Shah, who is under treatment for Covid-19, took to Twitter to hail the bhoomi pujan ceremony and described it as a historic day.

“Today is a historic and proud day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple, which marks a golden chapter of Indian culture and civilization and has started a new era,” he tweeted.

Follow Ram temple ceremony live updates here



He also said that the construction of the temple has become possible because of the decisive leadership of Modi.



“The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values.”

In another tweet he said, “The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of the faith of Hindus around the world for centuries. By performing bhoomi pujan PM Narendra Modi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra have honoured the faith of crores of people, and for this I express my heartfelt gratitude.”

Shah said that Lord Ram’s character and philosophy of life is the cornerstone of Indian culture and that the temple will boost economic development.

“The ideals and thoughts of Lord Shri Rama reside in the soul of India. His character and philosophy of life is the cornerstone of Indian culture. With the construction of Ram temple, this auspicious land will rise again in the world with its full splendor. Coordination of religion and development will also generate employment opportunities,” he said in another tweet.

Shah also said that the construction of the Ram temple is the result of centuries of constant sacrifice, struggle, penance and sacrifice of innumerable devotees of Ram.

