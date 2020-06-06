Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / The case for widespread testing

The case for widespread testing

Another worrying trend emerges that a majority of these states have seen a rise in positivity rate (percentage of tests that are positive) in the past few weeks, despite no major spike in their rates of testing.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:09 IST

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi, which has the highest testing numbers among the states here, has also reported the highest cases and deaths per million (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The states that have been the worst hit by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) — particularly Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat — are also the ones that have tested higher than the national average and have reported higher per-capita infections and deaths, according to an HT analysis of testing data in the 10 worst-hit regions, highlighting the need for widespread testing.

Another worrying trend emerges that a majority of these states have seen a rise in positivity rate (percentage of tests that are positive) in the past few weeks, despite no major spike in their rates of testing.

Delhi, which has the highest testing numbers among the states here, has also reported the highest cases and deaths per million (1,262 and 33 respectively). Both are around seven times the national average of 360 and 2.9 respectively.

 



Maharashtra has also conducted 4,177 tests per million, significantly more than the national average of 3,291. Compared to the national average it has 3.9 times the number of cases per million (637) and 4.7 times (22) the number of deaths per million.

While most of these states have not massively increased their testing in the past few weeks, their positivity rates have been steadily increasing. In Delhi, for instance, the positivity rate has tripled (from 6.5% to nearly 20%) in five weeks, while the average weekly tests have only grown 1.6 times in the same period. In Maharashtra, tests have increased by 1.6 times, positivity rate has doubled.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Charge sheets filed against 19 for murders during Delhi riots
Jun 06, 2020 04:25 IST
Adesh Gupta takes charge as Delhi BJP chief
Jun 06, 2020 04:20 IST
Nine killed as SUV collides with truck in UP’s Pratapgarh
Jun 06, 2020 04:16 IST
Dawood Ibrahim’s brother rubbishes Covid-19 rumours
Jun 06, 2020 04:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.