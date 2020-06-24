The scientific process that Baba Ramdev’s potential Covid-19 medicine has to follow

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna launch an Ayurvedic medicine kit that they claimed can treat coronavirus patients within seven days, in Haridwar on Tuesday. (Twitter/@PypAyurved)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev created a sensation when he announced on Tuesday that his company Patanjali Ayurved has found a medicine for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

It led to a flurry of activities as people logged on to their computers to find out how Coronil - the medicine or Ayurvedic kit announced by Ramdev - could treat a disease which has killed millions across the world. Ramdev said it has been prepared after a clinical controlled study.

Patanjali soon tweeted a photo of the newly-announced medicine and said that active components of herbs like Ashwaganda, Giloy and Tulsi have been used to prepare it. The company further said that Coronil will also help a user develop immunity against the respiratory disease and prescribed dosage too.

This is when the government sprung into action. The ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) ordered Patanjali to stop misleading advertisement of the product. It also said that results are still to be verified.

Scientific methods talk about putting a potential drug through clinical trials to assess its efficacy. An Indian study indicates that hydroxychloroquine (derived from a tree), an inexpensive malaria medicine, is a prophylactic. A US study indicates that Gilead’s Remdesivir seems to work well on moderately ill Covid-19 patients if given early.

A few studies on steroid dexamethasone also say that the steroid works well on critically ill Covid-19 patients who are on ventilator or oxygen support.

Drugs like these need to follow the protocols set by India’s drug regulator, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Union and state health ministries.

The government has sought details from Patanjali like the composition of Coronil, the sites and hospitals where the research and study was conducted, sample size and other things.

Patanjali’s CEO Acharya Balakrishna, meanwhile, said on Twitter that the Centre has been provided with all the necessary details of the clinical trials. He also claimed that 100 per cent parametres laid down for controlled trial of the Ayurvedic product have been followed.

Patanjali said that it has partnered with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science in Jaipur to make Coronil.