Sections
Home / India News / ‘The tiger is alive’: Scindia warns on personal attacks

‘The tiger is alive’: Scindia warns on personal attacks

Bhopal: Rajya Sabha member and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday criticised Congress leaders for their repeated attacks on him and alleged...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Bhopal: Rajya Sabha member and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday criticised Congress leaders for their repeated attacks on him and alleged widespread corruption in the previous Kamal Nath-led administration in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia was addressing BJP workers in a party membership programme at the state BJP office in Bhopal after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet expansion.

“Congress leaders have been levelling charges against me for 90 days but I didn’t say anything. Today, I wish to tell people that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial colleagues, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and lakhs of BJP workers were in service of people, the Congress leaders were only hurling accusations while confined in air-conditioned rooms. These leaders are not concerned about Madhya Pradesh and its 7.5 crore people but their own business,” he said.

“I wish to tell both of them. Kamal Nath ji and Digvijaya Singh ji. Please listen both of you - Tiger ab zinda hai [the tiger is alive],” he added, referring to a line from a popular Bollywood movie.



“Congress government was running like this -- someone was installed (to run the government) but the key was held by someone else. There was rampant corruption. Our 22 MLAs sacrificed their position to check corruption in the government.”

Scindia and 22 MLAs allied with him quit the Congress in mid-March. By the end of the month the Congress government fell, and was replaced by a BJP one.

“Service to people can be rendered with the feeling of service only. It can’t be done merely through speeches. But the Congress government lacked this feeling. The Congress was hurling accusations for a long time but now we will give a befitting reply to it. Ninety days have passed. Now, it’s the time of war,” Scindia said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lack of trust may delay de-escalation: Officials
Jul 03, 2020 00:27 IST
Two evacuation flights with 246 passengers land at Chandigarh airport
Jul 03, 2020 00:27 IST
₹39k-crore military deal okayed for jets, missiles
Jul 03, 2020 00:26 IST
State will have to borrow money to pay salaries next month: Minister
Jul 03, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.