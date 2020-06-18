Sections
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army

This is with reference to the article ‘In China - India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give’ by New York Times dated 17 June 2020.It is clarified...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(File photo for representation)

This is with reference to the article ‘In China - India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give’ by New York Times dated 17 June 2020.

It is clarified that there are no Indian Troops Missing In Action, the Indian Army said.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

