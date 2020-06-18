No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:24 IST
This is with reference to the article ‘In China - India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give’ by New York Times dated 17 June 2020.
It is clarified that there are no Indian Troops Missing In Action, the Indian Army said.
