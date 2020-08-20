Sections
Home / India News / ‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan in contempt case hearing

‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: Supreme Court to Prashant Bhushan in contempt case hearing

The Supreme Court had, in its judgment on August 14, held Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court over his tweets.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:16 IST

By Murali Krishnan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Prashant Bhushan case is being heard by three-judge bench of the Supreme Court. (Burhaan Kinu/HT File Photo)

The Supreme Court today rejected a plea by advocate Prashant Bhushan to defer hearing on sentence to be awarded to him for criminal contempt of court. Bhushan had prayed that hearing on sentencing against him should be deferred till a review petition which Bhushan was proposing to file against the August 14 judgment of top court which held him guilty of contempt of court, is decided.

“Heavens are not going to fall if your lordships defer sentencing till review is decided. There is no mandate under Supreme Court rules that the same bench should hear on sentencing,” said Dushyant Dave who represented Bhushan in the case.

Justice Arun Mishra, who is heading the three-judge bench and is set to retire from Supreme Court on September 2, responded saying it will be judicial impropriety for another bench to hear on sentence.

“We assure you that we will not do anything that will take away your right to review,” said justice Mishra.



Justice BR Gavai said that Rajeev Dhavan, also appearing for Bhushan, had informed the court on August 17 that review was ready and will be filed. “Why is it not being filed,” asked the judge.

Dave said there is no mandate that it should be filed within 24 hours and the time limit to file review is 30 days.

“If your lordships want me to file review in 24 hours, then the Supreme Court rules should be amended accordingly,” he argued.

Dave also said that the court should not hold counsel responsible for statements made in other matters.

“I beseech your lordships not to do that,” said Dave.

Before the hearing, Bhushan quoted Mahatma Gandhi in his statement. “I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity. I am here to cheerfully submit to any punishment that court may impose,” he said.

Justice Mishra conceded that contempt should be sparingly used.

“We appreciate all your efforts in filing good public interest cases. We welcome all that. But there is a Lakshman Rekha for everything. You are part of the system. You forget it. Why do you cross it?”

After rejecting Bhushan’s application for deferment, the court proceeded to commence its hearing on sentencing. Senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan is making arguments on behalf of Bhushan on the sentencing aspect.

The Supreme Court had, in its judgment on August 14, held Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court over his tweets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE
Aug 20, 2020 13:13 IST
HPBOSE class 12 revaluation and rechecking results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s direct link
Aug 20, 2020 13:10 IST
Indian-Americans describe Kamala Harris’ nomination as quantum leap forward for the community
Aug 20, 2020 13:09 IST
Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan
Aug 20, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.