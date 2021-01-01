Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘There is much to do’: PM Modi replies to Twitter users, thanks Lata Mangeshkar for New Year wishes

‘There is much to do’: PM Modi replies to Twitter users, thanks Lata Mangeshkar for New Year wishes

The fight against COVID-19 has been extremely spirited, PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday replied to a few tweets and wished for a happy new year. (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter and replied to a few Twitter users who wished him a happy new year or tweeted about some achievements. Early in the day, singer Lata Mangeshkar wished PM Modi and offered her regards for PM Modi’s mother. Thanking ‘Lata didi’ for her wishes, PM Modi wrote, “Your best wishes inspire me to work for the country with new energy.”

 

After that, PM Modi replied to a few tweets on the micro-blogging platform. Replying to one user by the name Dev GC Pal who tweeted about Covid-19 in 2021, PM Modi wrote, “Thanks to a people-powered approach, the fight against COVID-19 has been extremely spirited. Yet, we have to take all precautions in the foreseeable future.”

 



Replying to another tweet, PM Modi wrote, “May the coming year bring satisfying outcomes for everyone.”

 

As one user commented on the first day of the year beginning with PM Modi’s speech on his dream project (Light House Projects), the Prime Minister wrote, “Every project is a dream project. There is much to do, much to work on so that we can bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.”

 

 

 

“I am sure India will continue its strides towards good governance, benefitting people across the length and breadth of our nation,” he wrote to another Twitter user.

One Twitter user posted a screenshot showing the distance he has covered running. PM Modi congratulated him and encouraged him to keep the focus on fitness in the new year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
by Shishir Gupta
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent

latest news

At Chilla border, farmers vow to continue fight, welcome New Year with folk dances
by HT Correspondent
UP Gate gets first ‘women only’ camp, more help arrives as weather goes adverse
by Peeyush Khandelwal
1 more Telangana Congress MLA moves to BJP, party strength plunges to 5
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Klopp urges Premier League to keep going despite rising COVID-19 cases
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.