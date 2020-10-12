No dispute, may have difference over state’s compensation: Sitharaman after GST Council meet

During a media briefing on Monday after GST Council meeting, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there may be difference over state’s compensation, however, there is no dispute.

During the 42nd GST Council meeting held on Monday, several agendas were discussed including issue of borrowing, extension of cess and more.

Earlier today, Sitharaman had announced a Rs 73,000 crore package to stimulate consumer spending in the economy as a measure to tackle the slowdown cause by coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Here’s what finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during press conference:

- Today’s meeting was a continuation of the 42nd GST Council meeting, to discuss one agenda item - 9A. Discussions went on the issue of borrowing, extension of cess and so on: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

- States asked some specific clarifications, which were given. Many of the clarifications were on the Attorney General’s opinion on borrowing, GST Council’s authority to extend cess collection beyond 5 years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

- No consensus arrived at on way to make up for GST shortfall of states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

- The collection of cess is inadequate for paying compensation. This is absolutely apparent for everyone to see and because it is something which was never envisaged, the shortfall will be now be met by borrowing: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

- There was no consensus arrived on a matter on which differences exist. The GST Council can certainly take a call on cess, collection of cess, extending the period of collecting the cess and so on. That was repeatedly reiterated: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

- Centre has issued the borrowing calendar. If I go beyond the calendar, it will immediately jack up the bond deals. The g sec yield will go up and if this went up then the borrowing cost will increase: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

- Increased borrowed costs is not something we can afford at a time when India is looking at more money to invest and to borrow to do business. The impact would not be as severe if states were to borrow: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

- States borrowing does not mean a chaotic situation, we will facilitate states so that some states end up paying high-interest rates while others obtain loans at a reasonable rate: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman