Sections
Home / India News / There’ll be no jobs in a few months: Rahul Gandhi

There’ll be no jobs in a few months: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added that 90% of employment in India is generated by an unorganised economy.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 04:24 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi was addressing party workers in Chhattisgarh via video conference on Thursday. (PTI File Photo )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday contended that the country will not be able to give employment to its people in the next few months because the unorganised sector is being destroyed by the Union government.

Gandhi, who was speaking to party workers in Chhattisgarh via video conference on the birth anniversary of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, said the he was mocked when he had warned about the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s economy, but his comments were proven to be correct.

“… The people who are running small and medium industries will be destroyed after this lockdown and this country will not be able to give employment to its youth…You will see it… Just like when I said that coronavirus would have a severe impact on the economy, media laughed at me..Wait for six–seven months you will see this happening,” Gandhi said.

He added that 90% of employment in India is generated by an unorganised economy.



“Modi ji destroyed this system...one by one companies will fall and small and medium businesses will collapse which has already started…This country will not be able to provide employment to youth in the coming days. It will be for the first time in the Indian history, our country will not be able to give jobs to its youth because the small and medium business sector will be destroyed,” he said.

Reacting to his remarks, senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sacchinand Upsane, said: “ Rahul Gandhi is should first settle the problems of his own party and the states where his party is ruling. Secondly, the most of the problems which the country is facing is because of Congress party, and everyone knows this.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: UK Covid-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280
Aug 21, 2020 05:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Boutiques register a surge in business, courtesy Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 04:43 IST
Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era
Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.