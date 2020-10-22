Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / There must be big reason behind his decision: Sanjay Raut on Eknath Khadse quitting BJP

There must be big reason behind his decision: Sanjay Raut on Eknath Khadse quitting BJP

The veteran leader who was with the BJP since 1987 clarified that Devendra Fadnavis was responsible for “destroying his life”.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sympahises with Eknath Khadse who severed his decades-long ties with the BJP. (PTI)

A day after Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse announced that he would be quitting the BJP to join NCP — a coalition partner of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government — Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sympathised with him and said there must be compelling reason behind his decision.

68-year-old Khadse has been with the BJP since 1987.

“If in this phase of his life, Eknath Khadse is quitting BJP with tears in his eyes after serving the party for 40 years and now joining NCP, then there must be a big reason behind his decision. Unki kundli jamm gai hogi (His future must have been bleak in the party),” Raut said.

Also Read: Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?



Khadse has blamed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for “destroying his life”. “Devendra Fadnavis destroyed my life. I spent four years in mental tension. I repeatedly said in my speeches that you are forcing me out of the party. I feel sad about quitting the BJP but I had no choice. There were attempts to frame me on false charges of rape,” Khadse said.



Khadse will be joining Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday.

In June 2016, Khadse had resigned as revenue minister and from other 11 departments after he faced corruption charges. He represented Muktainagar constituency in Jalgaon district in the legislative assembly several times.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis calls Eknath Khadse’s allegations against him ‘half truth’

Claiming that he has no animosity towards the party and any other leader, Khadse said his only Fadnavis was responsible for his decision.

“I have no grievances against any other leader from national or state leadership. I am upset with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made the police fabricate false cases against me. One case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against me on the orders from Fadnavis who was then CM and home minister. Similarly, corruption cases in Bhosri land deal and cases by anti-corruption bureau were registered against me, though nothing came out of them. I urged my party leadership and Fadnavis on various platforms to give me reasons for the punishment, but I never got a reply,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:46 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

In a stunning con job, man sold shares of ghost firm for Rs 34.12 crore, accused refused bail
Oct 22, 2020 11:40 IST
US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:48 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.