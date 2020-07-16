There’s an election year, Mamata Banerjee warns BJP over AI’s leave without pay decision

“Do not forget that in these five years there is also an election year,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday reacting to national carrier Air India’s decision to send its staff on leave without pay for two to five years to cut cost because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reacting to hike in goods and services tax GST on sanitization products, Banerjee said, “The BJP party is taking advantage of the pandemic. They have passed so many laws without any consultation. They are doing it to maintain dictatorship. I am so shocked.”

Assembly elections in Bengal are due in 2021 and BJP leaders claim that the party will win 200 of the 294 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 seats, marking its best ever performance.

“How can Air India send its employees on leave without pay for five years? Don’t forget that in these five years there is also the election year. Don’t forget, it is very important. I request all state and Central government employees to fight. I also request the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) trade unions not to surrender,” Banerjee said during a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

The Trinamool Congress chief spoke for more than one hour on various issues and sharpened her attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Is a democratic government working under democratic rule? If the credential is lost everything is lost. Everybody is scared. Everybody is ashamed. This is the agony of the people. The government should take care of the people,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also attacked the Centre for allowing more private investment in public sector enterprises such as Coal India and Railways.

“There are labour laws for workers. How can you bulldoze all the employees. How can you say they will not be paid for five years in this kind of a situation (pandemic). People want money. From hawkers to marginal farmers, people want cash and there is no cash flow. They (BJP) should be ashamed. How can they snatch jobs from people. How can they allow 100% foreign direct investment?

“Even senior economists are asking the government to give money to the people,” said Banerjee.

Bengal’s Left Front chairman Biman Bose also took a swipe at the BJP over the GST hike on sanitisers.

“Many ministers in the BJP government are businessmen. Even the Prime Minister says he used to sell tea. That too is a business. They understand business very well,” said Bose.

The BJP’s Bengal unit leaders did not react to Banerjee’s statements till late in the night.