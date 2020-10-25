‘There should be a debate on Uniform Civil Code’: Dattatreya Hosabale

Dattatreya Hosabale, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said it is for the government to decide whether it is a good time or not to bring a Bill to introduce UCC. (TWITTER.)

There should be a nation-wide debate on the uniform civil code (UCC) so that people are made aware about what it stands for and what they are going to get, said Dattatreya Hosabale, the joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday.

The RSS leader said though UCC is defined in the Constitution under the Directive Principles of State Policy, no time frame has been mentioned for its implementation.

The demand for a uniform civil code has been supported by the Sangh and its political arm, the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In response to a question on the UCC, Hosabale who was addressing a lecture on the foundation day of the RSS organised by the think tank, India Foundation, said, “It is for the government to decide whether it is a good time or not to (to bring a Bill to introduce UCC). We have to educate people about it. People did not know what Article 370 or Article 35A were. Educating people is important.”

He said a “proper public debate” helps clear perceptions and cited the example of how the Citizenship Amendment Act that “was not against any section” was misconstrued. “…Unfortunately people raised their voices against that. It is not taking away anyone’s right. It is for those who are persecuted,” he said.

To a separate question on the tussle between the Centre and the states on issues of national as well as international concerns, he said India is a federal mechanism, but not a union of states. The ideas of federalism he said should be strengthened as they are essential for growth and development as a nation.

The RSS leader also frowned on the slandering and uncivil language used against women on social media and the shouting matches on television debates. He said while the government should ensure there are laws against crime such as rape; but it is important to teach youngsters to respect women and how to behave with them at work places, during travel and in neighbourhoods.

“A section of the media are not playing a proper role; particularly the entertainment industry. In the name of entertainment promiscuity is promoted,” he said.

He went on to add that commenting on personalities is an unhealthy practice. “Social media has opened up to people an instrument with no ombudsman or censorship; so mature people should lead a movement to see there is no filthy language. Public discourse has to be healthy. Even if someone does not agree with my views, he is not my enemy,” Hosabale said.

“TV debates and discussions have not set good examples. Shouting brigades have come…Fringe elements of any ideology or party are not the real representatives. Restraining the fringe is also the responsibility of mature people,” he said.

On the issue of terrorism, Hosabale said India has been at the receiving end of terrorism for a decade or more. “There has been talk of planned action against terrorism but how much they have achieved is there for us to see.

Religious heads will have to without any hesitation say that in the name of religion no terrorism is permitted… The government should take strict action and society should support them. Terrorism is the enemy of humanity, terrorists are human but have no human rights,” he said.