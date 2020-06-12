These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average

A doctor checks a temperature and pulse rate of a local residents at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Sixty-nine districts in 13 states with the case fatality rate (CFR) of 5% or more against the national CFR of 2.90% of the total number of Covid-19 cases since May 18 have emerged as “issue of concern” for the Centre.

CFR is the proportion of incident patients dying because of the disease or injury in a certain time window, which in India is lower than in several western countries.

“The case fatality rate has remained flat at 2.90% as compared to 2.96% on May 18,” cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said while giving a detailed presentation on the overall status of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India as on June 9.

The number of Covid-19 cases increased from 100,800 on May 18 to 287,155 on June 10 and the number of deaths jumped from 3,156 to 8,108 in this period.

Gauba said that 82% of all the deaths have been reported from five states—Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh—which also have high Covid-19 caseload, though most of the deaths have occurred because of co-morbidities among the patients.

He also highlighted that 69 districts in the country reported more than 5% of the case fatality rate. The highest number of districts were in Madhya Pradesh (21), followed by Uttar Pradesh (11), Gujarat (9), Rajasthan (5) and Telangana (3).

Here’s a list of the districts with high Covid-19 fatality rate:

Madhya Pradesh: Mandi, Sehore, Umaria, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Satna, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Burhan, Khargone, Sagar, Dewas, East Nimar (Khandwa), Shajapur, Ratlam Chhindwara, Datia, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Agar Malwa, Jhabua

Uttar Pradesh: Lalitpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Mathura, Etah, Jalaun, Mahoba

Maharashtra: Washim, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Satara, Amravati, Wardha

Gujarat: Porbandar, Panch Mahal, Anand, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Kutch, Bharuch

Rajasthan: Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Pratapgarh, Jaipur, Baran

Telangana: Narayanpur, Mancherial, Nirmal

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi, Shimla

West Bengal: Kolkata, 24 Parganas North

Delhi: Shahdara, North-East Delhi

Haryana: Jind

Karnataka: Tumkuru

Punjab: Kapurthala

Chhattisgarh: Bastar