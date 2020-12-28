Sections
These are the 10 coldest cities in the plains

IMD has also issued warnings for ground frost conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and north Rajasthan for the same period of time.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A motorist out on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

Fresh movements of western disturbances are likely to influence the northwestern plains of India starting Monday night, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold to severe cold wave conditions have been projected by the weather bureau in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi while cold wave conditions have been forecasted for Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from Monday to Tuesday.

These are the top 10 coldest places in the plains of India on Monday, as per Skymet Weather:

1.Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest city in the plains as it recorded a temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.



2. Punjab’s Ludhiana shivered at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

3. Chittorgarh in Rajasthan braved the cold with the mercury dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

4. In Rajasthan’s Pillai, the temperature dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius as well.

5. Another coldest city in the plains of India was also in Rajasthan. Sikar recorded a temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

6. Hisar in Haryana was the chilliest on Saturday and on Monday it recorded a temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

7. Naliya in Gujarat was also one of the coldest cities as the mercury here dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius.

8. Rohtak in Haryana too recorded a temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

9. Another coldest city in Rajasthan on Monday was Ganganagar with the mercury at 3.3 degrees Celsius.

10. Haryana’s Karnal recorded a temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

