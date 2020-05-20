Sections
Home / India News / ‘They are India’s backbone, everyone’s responsibility’: Priyanka Gandhi on migrant labourers

‘They are India’s backbone, everyone’s responsibility’: Priyanka Gandhi on migrant labourers

“The country runs on their blood and sweat. It’s everyone’s responsibility. It’s not the time for politics,” Gandhi said in her online address on Wednesday.

Updated: May 20, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan times New delhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

Congress leader and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday spoke on the crisis involving migrant labourers amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country and said that the time is not to indulge in politics.

Gandhi said that these migrant labourers, who are the backbone of the country, have been bearing great pain during the Covid-19 crisis, walking for hundreds of kilometres to reach their native places.

“We’ll have to understand our responsibilities. They (migrant labourers walking to return to their native states) aren’t just Indians but India’s backbone. The country runs on their blood and sweat. It’s everyone’s responsibility. It’s not the time for politics,” she said in her online address.

Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and said that at 4 pm it will be 24 hours since the buses were made available by the Congress party for migrant labourers.



“If you want to use it, do it. Give us permission. If you want to use BJP party flags and stickers on buses then do it. If you want to say that you made those buses available, do it. But let the buses run,” she said.

Gandhi said that right after the lockdown was announced in the country, Congress party in Uttar Pradesh set up volunteer groups in every district and launched helplines. So far, the party has reached out to over 60 lakh people amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We have been providing food, ration to the needy with the help of these groups in the state,” Gandhi said.

“A task force was created to help those on the highways amid the lockdown. Many initiatives like these were taken from our side,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.