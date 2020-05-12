Sections
Home / India News / ‘Our unsung heroes’: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi extend gratitude on International Nurses Day 2020

‘Our unsung heroes’: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi extend gratitude on International Nurses Day 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said nurses are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and many others extended their gratitude towards the nurses community on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Shah said nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of coronavirus is “remarkable”.

“On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts,” the home minister tweeted.



Gandhi described nurses as “the unsung heroes” and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the nurses community for working tirelessly, round the clock to save lives.



“Across India our nurses are working tirelessly, around the clock, to help save lives. They are our unsung heroes, our first line of defence against the Covid19 virus. On #InternationalNursesDay I thank & salute each & every one of them for their hard work & dedication,” Gandhi tweeted.

