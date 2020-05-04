Sections
Home / India News / ‘They’re struggling to make ends meet’: Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for charging migrants train fare

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also repeated the Congress president’s points to criticise the government—the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad in February and free air travel for Indians stranded abroad—as she posted on Twitter.

Updated: May 04, 2020 12:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (REUTERS File )

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned the government for asking hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to pay their way home after being stranded across the country following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Priyanka Gandhi’s tweets came hours after Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president and her mother, announced the party will pay for the train tickets of all such migrant workers and labourers who are taking special trains run by the Indian Railways.

Sonia Gandhi, in a statement, had also criticised the government for not planning ahead before announcing the lockdown, which has now been extended up to May 17.

“Workers are nation builders. But today they are struggling to make ends meet - this is a cause of agony for the entire country,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.



“When we can bring back Indians stranded abroad in aeroplanes free of cost, when Namaste Trump can spend 100 crore from the government treasury in the program… ” she said.

 

Priyanka Gandhi’s jibes were also aimed at Piyush Goyal, the railways minister.

“When the railway minister can give Rs 151 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, then why can’t the workers get the facility of free rail travel in this hour of disaster?” she asked.

“The Indian National Congress has decided that it will bear the full expenses of the rail journey of the workers returning home,” she added.

Former Congress president and her brother Rahul Gandhi has also attacked the Centre for charging migrants for train tickets.

