Sections
Home / India News / ‘They’ve got nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput case’: Sanjay Raut slams Bihar govt

‘They’ve got nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput case’: Sanjay Raut slams Bihar govt

Earlier, in party editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Raut had said that Rajput was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 16:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed Bihar government for its involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, saying “they’ve got nothing to do with the matter”.

Mere angne me tumhara kya kaam hai? (What business you’ve got in my courtyard). The investigation is taking place here in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

“If the CBI registered an FIR, then it’s their compulsion. It comes under the centre and the government has its own compulsions. Bihar government made a recommendation when they’ve nothing to do with the matter,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said the FIR has been registered in Mumbai and Mumbai Police is investigating the case.



 Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea moves SC, alleges unfair media trial

“Suddenly an FIR is registered in Bihar. What’s the need for it? Have some trust in the Police. Every Police holds a reputation in its state, if you interfere in that then matter gets worse,” the MP stated.

Earlier, in party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamna, Raut had said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family demands public apology from Sanjay Raut

“It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut said in his article in Saamana.

According to reports, the late actor’s family has now demanded an apology from Raut for his comments on the actor and is considering legal action.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kunal feels that today, the audience is only interested in merit not legacy
Aug 10, 2020 16:43 IST
Covid-19 has shooters struggling with lack of practice, ammunition
Aug 10, 2020 16:42 IST
‘He’s the whole package’: Warne lavishes praise on England international
Aug 10, 2020 16:41 IST
Krushna Abhishek: I’m Govinda’s nephew, he doesn’t work in place of me
Aug 10, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.