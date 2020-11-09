Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Thieves steal cash, electronic items from Se Cathedral heritage site in Old Goa

Thieves steal cash, electronic items from Se Cathedral heritage site in Old Goa

The break-in is believed to have taken place on Sunday night and was noticed Monday morning.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:18 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

The Se Cathedral is a UNESCO world heritage site in Old Goa. (HT PHOTO)

Thieves broke into the church complex of the historic Se Cathedral at Old Goa and stole cash and other electronic equipment, church authorities said Monday.

No artefacts or items of historical importance have been reported stolen.

“They broke into the office section of the church and have wiped clean the cupboards of cash and electronic equipment. Even the CCTV camera console has been stolen,” Fr Alfred Vaz the parish priest of Old Goa, said.

The break-in is believed to have taken place on Sunday night and was noticed Monday morning.



The historic church which dates back to the 16th century is a UNESCO world heritage site besides also being a site of important religious significance owing to its designation as the seat of the Goa Archbishop.

The police have pressed dog squads into services as well as roped in fingerprint experts to try and identify the thieves but said the thieves made sure to leave no traces and have wiped down surfaces they could have touched.

“Police have registered a case and investigations are in progress,” a police spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Nov 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Nov 09, 2020 13:01 IST
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 13:38 IST
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Nov 09, 2020 13:24 IST

latest news

Paw-some Diwali: Keep pets safe and happy!
Nov 09, 2020 13:58 IST
Jammu: Army officer found dead inside Rashtriya Rifles camp in Rajouri
Nov 09, 2020 13:55 IST
Malaika wishes son Arhaan on birthday with sweet video, spot Arbaaz’s cameo
Nov 09, 2020 14:02 IST
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
Nov 09, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.