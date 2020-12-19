Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Third wave of Covid-19 under control but don’t be complacent, warns Delhi CM Kejriwal

Third wave of Covid-19 under control but don’t be complacent, warns Delhi CM Kejriwal

“It appears that the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 13:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital has now overcome the third wave of Covid-19 infections and is conducting the highest number of daily tests in the country, even more than the US, to detect the coronavirus disease. Kejriwal said Delhi saw the first wave of Covid-19 in June, the second in August-September, and the third strong wave towards the end of October and November. He also said that pollution induced by stubble burning led to the third wave of coronavirus in November.

“It appears that the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Talking about the tests, Kejriwal took an aim at other states as well. “When Covid cases started increasing here, some told me that the number of tests should be decreased or to commit fraud in testing. Similar fraud was being committed at other places to show a lower number of cases. I instructed doctors and officers that the lives of people are most important,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief thanked frontline warriors, the central government and the people of Delhi for their cooperation. “With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona. I salute Covid-19 warriors, frontline workers; thank Centre, political parties, religious institutions for cooperation,” he said.



He also warned the people of Delhi, advised them to be vigilant and observe all safety norms. “We can’t afford to be complacent about Covid-19 situation in Delhi.”

CM Kejriwal compared Delhi’s Covid-19 tally with that of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat where he said the daily test numbers are at 670 per 1 million population and 800 per 1 million population, respectively.

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,418 new coronavirus disease cases with over 88,000 tests being conducted and the positivity rate stood at 1.6%, as per authorities. The national capital’s death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
by Shishir Gupta
Seems third Covid-19 wave in Delhi has been brought under control: Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Seems third Covid-19 wave in Delhi has been brought under control: Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
Apple Watch, iPads get you the best trade-in values on the Apple Store
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.