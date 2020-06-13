Sections
This 4-month-old spent 18 days on ventilator, beat Covid-19

The baby was tested positive after her mother, Laxmi, was infected with Covid-19 in May.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 07:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The baby was discharged by doctors at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) after a health check-up on Friday evening. (ANI Twitter)

A four-month-old baby, who was on ventilator support for 18 days, has been discharged from a hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam after testing negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI has reported.

Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam’s district collector, said the baby was discharged by doctors at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) after a health check-up on Friday evening.

“A tribal woman of East Godavari named Laxmi was infected with Covid-19 in May. Later the doctors confirmed that her four-month-old baby was also infected,” Chand was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The baby was shifted to Visakhapatnam VIMS hospital on May 25. She was treated for 18 days on a ventilator. Doctors again conducted baby’s Covid-19 test recently, following which the reports came negative,” Chand said.



Visakhapatnam district reported 14 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 252 including one fatality due to the virus.

(With agency inputs)

