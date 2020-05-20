‘No time for politics’: Priyanka Gandhi targets CM Adityanath over migrants

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government for not allowing the buses arranged by the party to ferry migrants enter the state.

She said that the Yogi Adityath government insisted on producing the papers of the vehicles, and delayed the initiative by wasting time in communication.

“If you had allowed these buses to run, around 72,000 people would have been home by now. But they were engaged in politics. The buses were are standing at the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border since yesterday and are not being of any help,” Gandhi said at a digital press conference.

She said that the Congress wants to help in a positive way and doesn’t want to indulge in politics.

“I request you to let these buses enter Uttar Pradesh,” she said addressing the chief minister. “This is not a time to play politics, all parties should set aside politics and help people.”

She also said that the buses will remain at the Uttar Pradesh border till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh are at loggerheads over her plan to send 1,000 buses to help transport migrants in Uttar Pradesh.

The offer was made on Saturday, and accepted on Monday. But by Tuesday evening, the state government said only 879 of the 1,000 vehicles were buses, and the rest three-wheelers and other vehicles, triggering angry reactions from the Congress.

“UP government has crossed all the limits. When there is an opportunity to do away with political differences and serve helpless migrant labourers it has caused all the hindrances. @myogiadityanath ji you can use BJP flags and your posters on these buses, but don’t reject our feelings of service,” she had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Congress had on Tuesday accused the BJP and Adityanath of indulging in “cheap politics” and “doublespeak” by not letting in its buses to ferry migrants.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held a press conference on Tuesday where he said that the chief minister was “insensitive as he was embroiling migrants in cheap and petty politics”.