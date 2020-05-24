This is what you call a hug curtain and it’s going viral!

Amid the lockdown, Paige, a10-year old girl from California created a plastic curtain with arm slots so that she could hug her grandparents while quarantined! The girl, whose mom Lindsay Orkay works as a nurse, had self isolated herself from her daughter. Paige spent hours to complete the so-called hug curtain created using shower curtains, a hot glue gun and disposable plates. She said she got her inspiration after watching a video of someone making a blanket to hug their family members.”She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it,” Paige’s mother, Lindsay Okray, told a news website, KABC.

In times like these when we need our family most, many providing essential services are away. Paige’s hug curtain went viral on social media, and netizens praised her for a coming up with such a lovely idea to make her grandparents feel loved.

Closer home, essential workers say it was a bittersweet feeling to be away from loved ones, and they craved for their touch. “I was happy to serve the nation and sad to be away from family physically. I had been working in the hospital for a week continuously. When I came home, my daughter ran towards me and I had to move away. Tears welled up in my eyes but to keep her safe, I had to be away,” says Priya Suresh, a nurse employed with a Noida hospital.

Similarly, when a police officer comes back home after his/her duty, they have to quarantine themselves from their family. Recently, a moving image of a police officer sitting outside his home and eating went viral. In the picture, his daughter stood at the door gazing at him as he ate.

Until a week ago, Monika Bhardwaj, DCP North Delhi, had to hide herself from her little daughters to avoid all physical contact. “I have twin daughters who are just 3-years-old, they couldn’t understand why they couldn’t meet me. ‘Mumma ke sath keeda ata hai (an insect comes along with mom) is what we used to tell them but they still wanted to be with me. So I hid from them. Initially, erratic work hours and new challenges made life very stressful. Playing with my kids is always a stress buster but I couldn’t even do that,” shares Monika Bhardwaj, DCP North Delhi.

The police officer says that many of her colleagues didn’t even go home and stayed away from family as they were involved in ground work amid the coronavirus outbreak. “That’s how it is for us, but then our commitment to duty comes first,” she says.