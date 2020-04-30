This loss is irreparable: Rakesh Roshan on his friend of 44 years, late Rishi Kapoor

Rakesh Roshan said after being close to each other for so many years, and being through all the ups and downs of life, I am feeling lonely as well as incomplete.(Photo by Keshav Singh/ HT Archive)

“Chintu (as Kapoor was fondly known as by his friends and family) and I were friends for the last 44 years. So, you can imagine that we have had a really long association – on as well offscreen. But now, within a flash of a second, it has all, suddenly, come to a full stop.

Even now, when I think about it, his passing away is something I still can’t believe in. This loss is irreparable – as a human being as well as an artiste. I know that it’s an irreversible situation but I am still in a lot of pain talking and thinking about Chintu. He was a very dear friend and like a brother to me.

After being close to each other for so many years, and being through all the ups and downs of life, I am feeling lonely as well as incomplete. We also worked together in so many films, and I don’t have to tell the world as to how wonderful and talented an artiste he was. We have lost an incredible actor.

Personally, I don’t know how I will fill the void, especially since this has come as a sudden jolt to me and I am sure, to everyone else too. Everything around us will settle down eventually but may god rest his soul in peace.

I last met him on March 15 at his [Bandra] house and had dinner with him without having any inkling that it was the last time I was seeing him, though I was constantly in touch with him on phone even when he was in hospital. He seemed his usual self even then.

Not just me, I don’t think anyone expected him to go so suddenly. But the morning of April 30 came as a big shocker to me. I just pray to God that he may give his family all the strength to cope with such a huge loss.”

Veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan and Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor featured in box office hits such as Khel Khel Mein (1975), Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979) and Aap Ke Deewane (1980). Also, Roshan produced Kapoor-starrer Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha (1997) and Karobaar: The Business of Love (2000).

(As told to Prashant Singh)