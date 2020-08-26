Sections
Home / India News / This ‘Yamraj’ saves lives by ferrying people across flooded streams

This ‘Yamraj’ saves lives by ferrying people across flooded streams

The man, 50, whose real name is Diwani Ram, has been working towards safely helping people cross rivulets since the age of 14 in the remote Bangapani area of Pithoragarh district.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:56 IST

By BD Kasniyal, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

‘Yamraj’ claims that in the past 36 years, he has helped over 18,000 people to cross flooded rivulets in Pithoragarh district. (HT Photo)

Known locally as ‘Yamraj’, the God of Death, according to Hindu mythology, this Uttarakhand man saves lives of people from being washed away in flooded mountain rivulets in Pithoragarh district of the Himalyan state.

The man, 50, whose real name is Diwani Ram, has been working towards safely helping people cross rivulets since the age of 14 in the remote Bangapani area of Pithoragarh district. Due to heavy rainfall, many times bridges over the rivulets that connect villages or roads get washed away due to rise in water levels or sudden flash floods.

“When the rivulet Jaulagar swells during monsoon it becomes difficult to cross it as it has no Pukka bridge on it. Voluntarily, I started helping people to cross the flooded rivulets as my forefathers had also done the same for three generations in our family,” said Ram.

Ram won the last panchayat elections to become the gram pradhan of his village Siling in Baram region because of his philanthropic work.



“Due to lack of a permanent bridge over a swollen rivulet in Bangapani, people are not able to reach the main market or sub-divisional offices. This monsoon also, I, along with my team, have helped over 500 villagers from Talla Johar and Talla Darma villages to cross the flooded rivulet,” he added.

When asked if he charges people for his work during monsoons, Ram said, “I do it only for helping people. I earn a living by working as a blacksmith. Sometimes, the youth working in the army whom I have helped to cross a river or rivulet come to meet me with a box of sweets as a ‘thank you’ to me, which I think is the biggest reward for my work.”

Ram claims that in the past 36 years, he has helped over 18,000 people to cross flooded rivulets in the Bangapani sub-division of Pithoragarh district.

On why he is named ‘Yamraj’, when he works to save lives, he said, “I once had a male buffalo and used to ride that for work at times. Since then people started calling me Yamraj. People can call me whatever they want, what matters is that they love and respect me for my work.”

Umesh Dhami, a social worker and gram Pradhan of Madarama village in Pithoragarh, said, Diwani Ram is doing such an appreciable work by helping villagers cross swollen rivulets. “His family has been doing this work for the past three generations. The entire region of Munsiyari, Bangapani and some parts of Dharchula get flooded every monsoon with connecting bridges getting washed away often. Against this backdrop, his work is exemplary and unique,” he said.

People in the area have acknowledged his services by electing him as Pradhan of Siling village, said Dhami.

Anil Kumar Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dharchula area of Pithoragarh, said, “The work that Ram is doing is very helpful for people here and is highly appreciated by the locals. During monsoons, it is common for rivers and rivulets to swell in the mountains. In the Bangapani region, there has been more than normal rainfall this year. However, all connecting bridges and roads have been repaired in the area”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana assembly’s monsoon session lasts barely three hours
Aug 27, 2020 02:12 IST
Haryana logs 11 deaths, 1,397 new Covid cases
Aug 27, 2020 02:08 IST
Two held with fake currency in Sirsa
Aug 27, 2020 02:07 IST
Radaur MLA receives threat call, FIR registered
Aug 27, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.