This young rapper says being poor doesn't mean you give up dreaming

This young rapper says being poor doesn’t mean you give up dreaming

The son of a driver who can barely make both ends meet, Vikas Bhagel had no means to produce his rap video. His friends came together to help him shoot and edit it.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:36 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Vikas Bhagel had no means to produce his rap video.

One interesting consequence of Covid-19 is the birth of quarantine celebrities reaching out to us through their phones and computers. They talk about the lockdown life in a lighthearted way to cheer us up.

One such celebrity is Vikas Bhagel. “Bahar na niklo, kyunki yeh gunah hoga, jo halke mein le rahe, unka haal toh suna hoga!,” he tells you in his viral rap video. This Delhi boy is a driver’s son who had no means to produce the video. With the help of his friends, he could shoot and edit it. If you can dream it, you can make it happen, even in the most adverse circumstances, he tells us.

Vikas emphasises on the guidelines to follow to protect oneself against the virus in his video. He also brings up the plight of migrant workers and celebrates the unsung corona warriors such as doctors and nurses.

The 21-year-old journalism student is a keen observer and wants to do his bit for the society. “Even if people forget about Covid-19, I hope this rap remind them about the lessons we learnt, the most important one being compassion,” he says.



 

Vikas recorded this video at Loyal Studio, in Kondli in east Delhi. “We all have different ways of expressing ourselves. Some pick up the brush while some put their thoughts into lyrics. With some creativity, we can at least make a crisis bearable if we can’t immediately overcome it,” says the young rapper.

Vikas bought a new Bluetooth speaker to make his parents listen to his rap. He says, “We didn’t have the resources to produce this video. I really didn’t know how to do it. But then God made it happen. The reaction of my parents was priceless,” he says.

Vikas’ story is about will and determination. He says, “Poverty can be no excuse to give up dreaming. With hard work and a never-say-die attitude, you can achieve any goal.”

