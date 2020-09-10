Those above 65, kids below 10 years not allowed to visit Corbett Tiger Reserve

An official said that if someone does not follow these rules then a fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed. (Getty Images)

As the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recently released new guidelines on the entry of tourists in tiger reserves, officials at Corbett Tiger Reserve said that tourists above the age of 65 years and below 10 years will not be allowed to visit the reserve.

RK Tiwari, wildlife warden at Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) said, “The NTCA has issued new guidelines for visitors who would be allowed to visit tiger reserves and sanctuaries. Following those guidelines, tourists above the age of 65 and below 10 years will not be allowed to visit the tiger reserve keeping safety of both tourists and animals in mind due to the coronavirus epidemic”.

Apart from this, the NTCA has also increased the viewing distance of wildlife in protected areas including tigers.

“Usually, tourists were shown tigers from a distance of 50 meters in the past, but now, as per the new guidelines, tigers will be shown from a distance of 500 meters. Many times tourists go too near to the animals, disturbing their privacy and this has led to many attacks as well. So, it has been decided to increase the viewing distance,” added Tiwari.

He said that all gypsy drivers in the Corbett landscape are being informed about the new guidelines for safari. The official said that if someone does not follow these rules then a fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed on them.

According to officials, ten cases of attacks by wildlife have been reported from Corbett Tiger Reserve in the past five years when tourists went too close to the animals during safari.

Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has the highest tiger density among India’s 50 reserves with a density of 14 tigers per 100 square kilometres. According to the recent All India Tiger Estimation, Corbett has also recorded the highest tiger population- 231 in the reserve and 266 using the reserve - among all 50 tiger reserves in the country.