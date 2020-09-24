Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Those opposing agriculture bills are enemies of farmers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

‘Those opposing agriculture bills are enemies of farmers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

During the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 07:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal

Farm bills will double the income of farmers and empower them, Chouhan said. (ANI Photo)

Stressing that agriculture bills will double farmers’ income, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that those are opposing the legislations are “enemies of farmers” as they are misleading them.

“Farm bills will double the income of farmers and empower them. Those who are opposing the bills are enemies of the farmers and are misleading them. Why are they (Opposition) supporting the middlemen?” Shivraj said while talking to reporters here.

During the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
‘Rail roko’ agitation against farm bills starts in Punjab today
Sep 24, 2020 06:19 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people
Sep 24, 2020 06:48 IST
Crimes in Delhi up 275% from 2013: CAG report
Sep 24, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

US Navy releases documents from Cold War loss of submarine
Sep 24, 2020 07:40 IST
Heavy rainfall overnight causes waterlogging in Mumbai, disrupts traffic
Sep 24, 2020 07:40 IST
International flights: Countries where Indians can’t travel
Sep 24, 2020 07:35 IST
Are Sunil Narine, AB de Villiers & Malinga IPL’s best ever performers?
Sep 24, 2020 07:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.