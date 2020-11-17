‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday slammed Union home minister Amit Shah for calling the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ‘Gupkar Gang’. He said that anyone who opposes the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideology is labelled corrupt and anti-national.

“We are not a “gang” Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought & continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment,” Omar said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Shah had on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the newly-formed PAGD by saying that either the alliance gets with the national mood or else people will sink it. The home minister had accused the alliance of insulting India’s Tricolour and that it was trying to bring back the era of terror and turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Only in J&K can leaders be detained & called anti-national for participating in elections & supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled “corrupt & anti-national”,” Omar, also vice president of the National Conference, said in a subsequent tweet.

Omar said BJP’s failed agenda to have a free run in the upcoming local body elections in the state is the root cause of the frustration behind Shah’s remarks. “I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them,” Omar added.

Not only Omar, but Shah’s recent comments on the alliance did not go down well with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, who reacted sharply as well.

“Old habits die hard. Earlier BJPs narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India’s sovereignty & they are now using ‘Gupkar Gang’ euphemism to project us as anti nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in & day out,” Mufti said.