Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19

Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19

Satyendar Jain said that the central government has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that those health centres and hospitals that don’t have the permission to practice plasma therapy should not perform it. Jain said that the central government has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently.

“Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from the Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy,” Jain said.

The minister also said that there is no need to hospitalise asymptomatic Covid-19 patients or those with mild symptoms.

“They will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their homes, as per the new protocol,” Jain said.



The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that currently plasma therapy is at an experimental stage and there is no evidence yet to support that it can be used as a treatment for Covid-19.

It further said the ICMR has launched a national-level study to learn the efficacy of plasma therapy in the treatment of coronavirus and till the apex health research body concludes its study and a robust scientific proof is available, plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose.

“If plasma therapy is not used in a proper manner under proper guidelines, then it can also cause life-threatening complications,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health, said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 tally in the country breached the 31000-mark on Wednesday. India reported a total of 31332 coronavirus cases, Ministry of Health stated. The figure includes 22629 active cases, 7695 patients who have been cured or discharged and over 1000 fatalities. The extended phase of coronavirus lockdown in the country will come to an end on May 3 if not further extended.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.