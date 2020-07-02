Thousands flee Hyd fearing a lockdown

Hyderabad: Thousands of people from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, who live in Hyderabad, have left the city for their homes since the Telangana government indicated it could re-enforce a complete lockdown amid growing Covid-19 cases. This has prompted the Andhra government to make entry into the state conditional and forced many without travel passes to return to Hyderabad.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced the state cabinet would meet in three or four days to discuss a suggestion from the health department and medical experts to reimpose lockdown in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for at least 15 days. Hyderabad has reported 11,080 cases since June 1 that has taken the city’s tally to 12,696 til June 30. It is XX worst-hit city in the country after XXXX.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on Monday extended the Covid-19 lockdown until the end of this month even as the Centre issued guidelines for the second of a three-phase plan--Unlock 2.0--to lift restrictions imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19 in March.

Traffic jams were reported from Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway and near inter-state borders as people began rushing back to Andhra Pradesh. Many migrant workers, who had returned to Hyderabad after the national lockdown restrictions were eased this month, were also rushing back to their native villages.

Akella Gnani (27), a sanitisation contractor, could not go to his native place Bhimavaram in West Godavari on Tuesday, as he was stopped at the check post on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway.

“I have not registered my name in Spandana as I decided on my travel in the last moment, after coming to know that the Telangana government might impose lockdown again. But at the check post, after being caught in the traffic for two hours, I was not allowed to enter AP as I had no travel pass. So, I had to return. I will apply for the travel pass tonight,” he said.

Many travellers were stopped at check posts and the Andhra police allowed only those to cross the inter-state border who had registered themselves on a state government portal and obtained travel permits.

“It was a shock for us, as the Union government guidelines for unlock 2.0 clearly said there shall be absolutely no hindrance on inter-state or intra-state movements of individuals or goods and that no separate permits or passes will be required,” said S Narasimha Rao, who was stopped at Garikapadu check post with his family.

Andhra Pradesh police chief Gautam Sawang said the state has powers to decide on the inter-state transport. “Since people are coming from Hyderabad, which has reported growing Covid-19 cases, we are taking precautions in allowing them into the state.”

Sawang said those with travel permits would be allowed into the state. “We shall allow them only after conducting the mandatory thermal screening. These restrictions will continue till further notice and people should cooperate with us in their own interest,” Sawang said.

Pass-holders were also being stopped at the check posts after 7 pm. “The travel permits are valid only between 7 am and 7 pm. The borders will be sealed after 7 pm, except for essential services,” Sawang said.

An official release from the chief minster’s office said if the lockdown is imposed in Hyderabad and surroundings, it would be implemented strictly. “Even flights and train services have to be stopped. A decision will be taken at the cabinet meeting,” the official release said.