Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged

Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged

Eyewitnesses said thousands of farmers, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left parties, had assembled in Patna since early morning and began their march from the historic Gandhi Maidan.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 15:15 IST

By Rakesh Singh, Hindustan Times Patna

The farmers lathicharged by the police in Patna. (HT Photo)

Police resorted to mild lathicharge and fired water canons on the farmers who had assembled in the state capital for their march to Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The agitating farmers, who broke the lock of Gate number 6 of the historic Gandhi Maidan and began their march to Raj Bhawan via busy Dak Bungalow crossing were stopped midway.

The farmers are protesting the three controversial farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

Eyewitnesses said thousands of farmers, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left parties, had assembled in Patna since early morning and began their march from the historic Gandhi Maidan.

The farmers at about 10 am broke lock of Gate number 6 of the Gandhi Maidan and also the barricade near the maidan and began marching towards Raj Bhawan via Dak Bungalow crossing to which police objected and resorted to mild lathicharge. Police also fired water cannons on the marching farmers. The busy Dak Bungalow crossing witnessed chaotic scenes when the protesters ran helter skelter.

The protesting farmers carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the Centre and the state government.

Earlier, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Mahasabha, affiliated to CPI (ML), state secretary, Ramadhar Singh, said besides the farmers the sharecroppers also participated in the Raj Bhawan march. He said the huge assembly of the farmers showed their second revolution against the government. “In the first protest against the zamindari system the farmers had shown their unity and now against these three controversial laws the farmers of the whole country are up in arms,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may extend ban on flights from UK, says Hardeep Singh Puri
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Thousands march to Governor’s house in Patna against farm laws, lathicharged
by Rakesh Singh
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
by Neha LM Tripathi
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut
by Sajana Nambiar

latest news

CM Palaniswami resumes poll campaign day after no to coalition govt
by Divya Chandrababu
Civic Sanskriti: It’s in the air
by Sanskriti Menon
Free online classes every Sunday for surgeons and gynaecologists by World Laparoscopy Hospital
5 steps to apply for a patent in Pune
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.