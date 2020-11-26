Thousands of vehicles stranded as Haryana blocks NH 44 to stop farmers’ march

Haryana Police have blocked a 15 km stretch of the national highway in Karnal to stop a farmers’ protest march to Delhi (HT PHOTO)

Thousands of vehicles, including trucks and buses remain stranded on National Highway 44 after the Haryana police put up barricades blocking a 15-km stretch in Karnal to stop a march to Delhi by farmers protesting farm laws.

The police have parked trucks laden with construction material on a bridge near Karna lake on the highway which connects Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir with the national capital of Delhi.

The police have blocked a stretch of NH44 from Karna lake to Taraori town. However, the traffic has been diverted to link roads from Ramba-Indri -Karnal road.

“We are stuck for the past 15 hours and don’t know how long it will take”, said a truck driver Satpal Singh, who has to go to Ludhiana.

Fortunately for truck drivers and others stuck in the blockade, they are being served food by the farmers and local gurudwaras.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia has said that the blockade will continue until the farmers return and they will not be allowed to move forward.

He said that the traffic has been diverted and policemen have been deputed on the link roads to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

To block the farmers entry from Punjab region, the Ambala administration has sealed both the borders on Haryana-Punjab -- Shambhu and Sadopur on Thursday.

The traffic on the Shambhu border, from where the Punjab farmers were expected to arrive in large numbers, was stopped early morning.

Ambala police on Wednesday banned the entry of vehicles from Punjab to Ambala and from Ambala towards Delhi till further orders.

However, there was a little traffic movement on the NH-44 in Ambala.

Commuters have to face problems as many vehicles, especially heavy trucks including the army convoys, were stuck on the highway near Ambala Cantonment. These vehicles were stuck for several kilometers during late evening.

Ambala’s SP Rajesh Kalia said that diversion of heavy vehicles could have led to traffic jams in towns.