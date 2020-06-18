Family members of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh mourn near his mortal remains during his last rites, at his native village Vhoj Raj in Gurdaspur district, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Singh was among the twenty Indian Army soldiers who were killed during a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. (PTI photo)

Thousands paid last respects to the soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh as their mortal remains were taken to their native places.

For many of the bereaved families, the wait started on Tuesday evening when they were informed by senior Indian Army officials about the sacrifice of the 20 soldiers in the clashes with the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control a day earlier.

Among those killed, five soldiers were from Bihar, two each from Odisha, four from Punjab, Jharkhand and West Bengal and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Indian Army soldiers carry the coffin of Colonel B.Santosh Babu, who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, on a truck during his funeral ceremony at his hometown in Suryapet, India. (Reuters)

Telangana bid tearful goodbye to its son Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who died in the violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday.

Here are more pictures from across the country of the crowd taking to streets to bid adieu and show respect to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Indian Army soldiers carry the coffin of Colonel B.Santosh Babu. (Reuters)

Army personnel during a gun salute to Havildar Sunil Kumar before his last rites are performed, in Maner, Bihar on Thursday. (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Time)

Family members and relatives salute to pay respect to Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh during his last rites, in village Seel, Patiala district, Punjab. (Photo: Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)

Army personnel pay their tributes to Naib Subedar Satnam Singh before his cremation, at his native village Vhoj Raj in Gurdaspur district, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (PTI photo)

Army personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of Bihar regimental jawans, who were killed during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna. (PTI photo)

The funeral cortege of Havildar Sunil Kumar is surrounded by a large crowd before his last rites are performed, in Maner, Bihar, India on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Army personnel during a gun salute to Havildar Sunil Kumar before his last rites are performed, in Maner, Bihar, India on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Bihar regimental jawans Kundan Kumar and Jai Kishore, who were killed during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, after a wreath-laying ceremony at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna. (PTI photo)

Relatives and villagers carry the mortal remains of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh, who was among 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night, during his funeral ceremony near Ghanour in Patiala district. (PTI photo)

People shower flower petals on the mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu during his funeral procession, in Suryapet. (PTI photo)

People participating in Candlelight march to pay condolences to Colonel B Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the Army's 16 Bihar unit who was killed during a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in front of Charminar in old city of Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who was killed in the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, during his funeral procession, at Tarapur in Patna. (PTI photo)

Congress activists light candles in solidarity with twenty Indian army personnel martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley. (PTI photo)