Three bike-borne men rob Rs 5.3 lakh from Uttarakhand’s US Nagar

CCTV footage of the robbery that took place in Rudrapur of US Nagar on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO.)

Three bike-borne men robbed an employee of a cash management company on Wednesday and fled with a bag containing cash worth Rs 5.35-lakh and cheques. The police have formed five teams to nab the miscreants.

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar, said, “It is yet to be clear whether the spot where the incident took place is in Uttar Pradesh or in Uttarakhand, but we have formed five teams to scan the CCTV footage to nab the miscreants.”

Kunwar said Sachin Sharma, a resident of Balwant Enclave colony works in a Radiant cash management company. “He was on his way to the bank to deposit the cash and cheques at about 12.30 pm. When he was near the railway station, three bike-borne miscreants stopped him at gunpoint and fled after snatching the bag,” he said.

The SSP said Sharma alerted the police and they rushed to the spot and collected the necessary information about the incident. “According to Sharma, the bag contained Rs 5.35-lakh cash and cheques worth Rs 23 lakh,” he said.

Police scanned the CCTV installed on the route and spotted three bike-borne miscreants as per the detail provided by Sharma. “Teams have moved to UP and some places of US Nagar. The police are waiting for a complaint from the victim to register the case,” he said.