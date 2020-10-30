Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Three BJP workers killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Police

Three BJP workers killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Police

The unidentified gunmen shot at the three men, who were rushed to the Qazigund hospital with bullet injuries. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 02:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army Jawans rushing to the encounter site in Kulgam. (ANI File Photo )

Suspected terrorists on Thursday shot dead three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Fida Hussain Itoo, the district general secretary of the party’s youth wing (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha), Umer Rashid Beigh, a district executive member of the unit, and Umer Hajam, another member of the body.

According to officials, the attack took place at YK Pora in Kulgam on Thursday evening.

“Today (Thursday), at about 20:20 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at village YK Pora, where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” a police spokesperson said.



The unidentified gunmen shot at the three men, who were rushed to the Qazigund hospital with bullet injuries. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Officials said a case has been filed and probe has begun.

Condemning the attack, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “All three were at the same place when they were attacked in Kulgam. This is a killing of innocent people.”

A tweet from the official handle of the J&K BJP read that the party “strongly condemned this barbaric terror attack” and that “those who are responsible for this will not be spared”.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti, both former chief ministers of J&K, condemned the attack on the BJP workers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Oct 30, 2020 00:50 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Oct 30, 2020 00:29 IST
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Oct 30, 2020 01:11 IST

latest news

Three BJP workers killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Police
Oct 30, 2020 02:44 IST
Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth
Oct 30, 2020 02:22 IST
Unnao Ex-MP Annu Tandon quits Congress
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
Assam residents block highway to Mizoram seeking withdrawal of troops
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.