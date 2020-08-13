Sections
Home / India News / Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe

Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe

The fbaby’s parents said he started bleeding from the nose after his swab sample was taken and died shortly thereafter.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:33 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Agartala

The newborn allegedly died after his swab sample was taken for a Covid-19 test. (Representative Photo/Getty images)

The Tripura government on Thursday ordered a departmental inquiry into the death of a three-day old baby boy at a hospital who died soon allegedly after his swab was taken for Covid-19 test.

The inquiry order came a day after the baby’s parents accused doctors of being responsible for the death claiming that the baby was healthy till collection of swab samples for Covid-19 test. The baby underwent the test as his mother is also Covid-19 positive.

The baby was born at state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital on August 10 and he died on Wednesday allegedly after his swab samples were collected.

“A three-member team has been formed to inquire into the death of the baby. The team will submit its report in the next three days. We will know the details about the case after getting their report,” said director of Health Department Dr. Subhasish Debbarma.



He added that he was not aware of the baby’s Covid-19 test reports but said that his mother had tested positive.

According to the baby’s mother and other relatives, the baby started bleeding from the nose after swab samples were collected from his nose. They claimed that the doctors on duty assured them that he would be alright but he died after sometime.

Additional chief secretary SK Rakesh told reporters that the baby’s death was not related to collection of swab samples. But authorities were waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of death.

Earlier on August 2, a two-day old baby girl, also a Covid-19 positive, had died. Till now, 44 Covid-19 patients have died in Tripura while two died by suicide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

She posed as cop and ‘issued’ Covid challans in Delhi, got caught herself
Aug 13, 2020 20:31 IST
Irish PM sees ‘landing zone’ for Brexit deal after meeting UK’s Johnson
Aug 13, 2020 20:30 IST
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Aug 13, 2020 20:31 IST
New statute for hiring assistant professors in Bihar varsities stirs old row
Aug 13, 2020 20:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.