Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan

Artists in costume at Karsevak Puram ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Janmabhumi temple in Ayodhya on Monday . (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO)

Vedic rituals for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya began on Monday morning with ‘Gauri Ganesh’ puja.

Twenty-one priests started three-day rituals at 9.30am which continued for two hours. Eight priests from Ayodhya, five each from Varanasi and Delhi, and three from Kamikochi, Tamil Nadu performed Vedic rituals.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj presided over the rituals.

“The ceremony began with ‘Garui Ganesh’ puja as per Hindu tradition. Before any auspicious work, lord Ganesh is worshipped. So, before construction of Ram Mandir, this ritual was performed,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Nritya Gopal Das is chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

“Ganesh puja continued for two hours. On Tuesday Ramacharya puja will be performed and on the last day (August 5) bhoomi pujan will take place,” added Das.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus was decked up with saffron flags and marigold flowers. However, no media was allowed.

These rituals will end on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone (bhoomi pujan) of the Ram temple at around 12.15 pm.

All rituals were performed at the place where the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Ram Mandir will come up.

Special puja was also performed at pre-fabricated Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Apart from routine puja, a special ‘arti’ of lord Ram was performed at the Ram Mandir (pre-fabricated). Lord Ram’s arti was performed along with other rituals,” added Das.

At the Ram Janmabhoomi area, a waterproof pandal was set up as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing monsoon season.

Entire Ayodhya is decked with saffron flags. Most of the households have put up these flags to mark the bhoomi pujan.

In all temples across Ayodhya special puja was performed simultaneously on Monday morning to coincide with the rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“In all temples, big and small, across Ayodhya special puja was performed. In these temples Vedic rituals will be performed till bhoomi pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Das.

At the historic Hanuman Garhi temple, a special aarti of lord Hanuman was also performed.